Senior carer at Cramlington care home celebrates 25 years’ service

Tracey Kennedy, left, celebrating 25 years at MHA.

Tracey Kennedy joined MHA Harwood Court in 1996 and started as a care assistant and over the course has progressed into a senior carer.

She said: “I never thought I would be in any job for 25 years but I love my job at MHA and I love this home, it is part of me and it feels like home to me too.

“There have been good times and bad times but we always have seemed to pull through them together as a team even though people come and go. MHA has been supportive to me and the job is a huge part of my life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a very busy home and there is always so much to do but somehow we always seem to get a ray of sunshine in our day with a laugh or a smile from our residents and we have lovely relatives.”

Sarah Bell, manager of the 35-bed home, said: “Tracey’s achievement of 25 years’ service is fantastic and just shows how rewarding it is to work in care.

“I don’t know many people who have stayed in a role in the same business as Tracey has, MHA is a great place to be.