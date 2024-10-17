Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘stay all day’ sports camp is to be held in Berwick for young people with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities.

It will take place on Wednesday, October 30 from 10am to 3pm at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre and is open to those between eight and 18 years of age.

The day will be a great opportunity to try lots of different games and sports – including dodgeball, football and cricket.

The event is being delivered by Ability2Play, an inclusive leisure programme run by Northumberland County Council that offers activities to young people with various special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The day camp costs £25 per person. Participants should bring their own packed lunch and drink.

If anyone wants to take part or find out more, please email [email protected]

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for promoting healthy lives, said: “We look forward to welcoming some new faces to our Ability2Play family.”