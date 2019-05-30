Sell-out field takes on the Druridge Bay 10k

A sold-out field of more than 400 runners assembled at Druridge Bay on Sunday for the 13th annual 10k run, this year organised by, and held in aid of, HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Coun Scott Dickinson and HospiceCare CEO Paul Jones-King shared the honours in starting the run.

Young runners from Amble Links First School.

Morpeth Harrier Jordan Scott won the race for the second year running, coming home well clear in a time of 34.55.

In second place was local lad Chris Snowball, now running in a Wakefield Harriers vest. Completing the podium line-up in third place was Heaton Harrier, veteran Magnus McGillivray.

The women’s race was dominated by Morpeth Harriers with sisters Catriona (40.21) and Lorna MacDonald finishing first and second. They shared the podium with South Shields athlete Fran Dembele and were joined by a third sister, Lindsey

Quinn, in convincingly winning the Ladies Team prize.

Race winner Jordan Scott.

The men’s team prize was also claimed by Morpeth with Jordan being joined by team-mates Alistair Douglass and Jason Dawson.

First male and female over 50s were Jeremy Smith (Heaton Harriers) and Diana Weightman (Alnwick Harriers).

A trophy for the oldest finisher was presented to 82-year-old Reg Checkley.

For the first time this year, there was a 2K junior event prior to the main race and Ollie Telfer blasted around the course in a stunning 6.44.

The oldest finisher Reg Checkley, 82, is congratulated by Coun Scott Dickinson and HospiceCare CEO Paul Jones-King.

In second place overall, and also first female, in a time of 7.15 was 14-year-old Millie Breese.

Age category trophies were also won by Joseph Lonergen, Jack Price, Callum Chambers, Kate Burn and Alicia Purvis.

HospiceCare’s Emma Arthur praised the efforts of over more than volunteers from the local running community, hospice volunteers, police cadets and students from St Cloud State University, Minnesota, who are studying at Alnwick Castle.