Self-service farm shop opens at Longwitton, near Morpeth
Hill End, which is a part of Bays Leap Dairy Farm, has opened their new vending machine farm shop, The Hemmel at Hill End.
The Hemmel decided to diversify and go into processing their own milk rather than selling it all through Arla, their old milk buyer.
They have a farm shop at Bayes Leap and process all the milk, cream and butter there and supply other businesses such as Ciccarelli ice cream.
Now, after moving on to selling products in vending machines at other sites, they have introduced their sixth vending machine at Hill End. This is their second farm shop.
Customers will be able to buy a range of local products including grass fed beef and pork (frozen), pasteurised milk and milkshakes, mini ice cream tubs, as well as local eggs and honey.
It is hoped to add more products to the shop from other local businesses, and, if enough people visit in the summer, additions like a coffee machine.
The shop is open from 8am until 8pm seven days a week.