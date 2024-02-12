Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hill End, which is a part of Bays Leap Dairy Farm, has opened their new vending machine farm shop, The Hemmel at Hill End.

The Hemmel decided to diversify and go into processing their own milk rather than selling it all through Arla, their old milk buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have a farm shop at Bayes Leap and process all the milk, cream and butter there and supply other businesses such as Ciccarelli ice cream.

The new vending machines will sell fresh chilled products such as beef, butter and milkshakes.

Now, after moving on to selling products in vending machines at other sites, they have introduced their sixth vending machine at Hill End. This is their second farm shop.

Customers will be able to buy a range of local products including grass fed beef and pork (frozen), pasteurised milk and milkshakes, mini ice cream tubs, as well as local eggs and honey.

It is hoped to add more products to the shop from other local businesses, and, if enough people visit in the summer, additions like a coffee machine.