Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden are hosting The Great Self Driving Exploration roadshow on June 19-20.

It is part of an innovative study led by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), a joint Department for Transport and Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy unit.

Mark Brassell, director of The Alnwick Garden said: “Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden are thrilled to be hosting The Great Self Driving Exploration, giving local people the opportunity to experience the latest innovations in self-driving vehicles.

The Alnwick Garden.

"The event offers a fantastic opportunity for people to trial the vehicles themselves and learn more about the future of self-driving vehicles their potential role in enhancing current transport provisions delivering safer and more accessible transport.”

Self-driving vehicles have the potential to make our journeys greener, more reliable, and safer.

They could help to improve everyone’s access to transport – wherever they live, whatever their income level, and whether they have a disability that currently limits their ability to access transport services.

The roadshow will allow residents and visitors a closer look, ask questions, and even take a ride.

This will be the first time that self-driving vehicles are trialled in rural communities and will help inform on the specific needs and concerns of those living in rural areas.

The Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles are working with BritainThinks in delivering the event.

The Auto-Shuttle and Auto-Pod vehicles will be provided by autonomous transport company Aurrigo.

A safety supervisor will always be on board, ready to take control should there be any requirement to do so.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said: "Self-driving technology has the potential to reform the way we get from A to B, making our future journeys easier, more environmentally friendly and, crucially, safer.

"I'm committed to ensuring this innovation improves road safety and, as we work to safely introduce self-driving vehicles to our roads in the coming years, it’s key the public is closely involved in the journey.