As well as the headline concerts, there was a huge range of events from have-a-go music, craft and dance workshops, through street shows, storytelling and dialect sessions, to an evening Barn Dance with the Blue Hat Ceilidh Band and a teatime Family Ceilidh with the Storytellers Street Band.

From the very first Gathering in 1968, the voluntary organisers have run competitions for singing, musical instruments, reciting and crafts, as well as concerts to showcase the winning performers and guest artists.

The events and workshops between Friday and Sunday took place across the town’s indoor and outdoor spaces including the medieval castle, the Chantry bridge chapel, the park, the central Market Place and, the hub of the event, Morpeth Town Hall.

