Seghill residents have raised funds to create a memorial for their last D-Day veteran.

The Remembrance Day memorial commemorates Seghill resident Bob Fenwick – the village’s last D-Day veteran who passed away earlier this year in February – and in turn remembers all of the community’s veterans.

Bob Fenwick, who lived in Seghill his whole life, was described as a warrior and a gentleman, and £950 was raised by residents to create the memorial, which will be presented to friends and family by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Comander Collier on Remembrance Sunday.

Northumberland County Cllr Eve Chicken and her fiance parish Cllr Rob Forsyth, both of the Seghill with Seaton Delaval ward, have been organising the Remembrance service for the past two years. With Rob being ex-forces as part of the Queen’s Life Guard regiment, the day means a lot to the couple, who have put more focus on prioritising veteran services for the area since becoming councillors.

Seghill 2023 Remembrance Day service. Picture: Eve Chicken.

Eve said: “For the last two years we have organised the service in Seghill, giving it the much needed uplift it required. The community has come together to help us knit thousands of poppies which we attached onto a wire frame and hung from the outside of the Seghill Institute.

“This year it has been joined by two wire ghost soldiers made by Mike Milbourne and his wife Chris Bainbridge of seghill. Mrs Helen Hindson has also been very instrumental in all that we do – her talents and efforts know no bounds.

"The community has done its absolute best to show its appreciation for those who have fought in war and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty. The community spirit in Seghill is incredible and we are so proud to be part of it.”

The service will take place outside Seghill Institute on November 10 at 10.30am, where the thousands of poppies and ‘ghost’ soldiers created by the community are on display. The event will include a march by veterans and active service personnel, who will be led down from the Comrades Club by Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Paul Tazey, with Stevie Bagpipeswhere piping the way.