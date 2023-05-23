News you can trust since 1854
Seghill Gala recognised receive four-figure cash injection for this years celebration

Seghill Miners’ Gala has been awarded £2,000 for this year’s event.
By Charlie Watson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

The gala has been an annual event in the village since 1911, and is one of the few remaining miners' galas in the country.

Thanks to Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect award scheme, the event has received a slice of a £9,000 prize fund. Sam Johnston, Lakes and Dales Co-op communities manager, said: “Community Connect is one of the ways we support the communities we serve.

"We back good causes, offering dedicated funding to help them achieve their goals. We appreciate the ongoing efforts of charities and good causes providing essential services within our local communities.”

The miners' gala has received funding from the Co-op’s Community Connect award scheme.The miners' gala has received funding from the Co-op’s Community Connect award scheme.
Also in the running for the next round of Community Connect funding is The Seaton Delaval Welcome Café.

The café offers nutritious food twice a week in a warm and friendly environment, and the grant will enable it to offer a healthy cooking and eating course to customers.

Winners will be announced in October.