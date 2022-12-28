Paul Huntley joined McCreath Simpson & Prentice (MSP), the agricultural merchanting division of Simpsons Malt, as a Seed Technician in 1984 and progressed through the ranks to become Seed Director – a position he has held since 2000.

Throughout his career in Berwick, he has been instrumental in the development and implementation of new seed varieties, as well as the research and development of innovative seed treatments.

His dedication to quality and innovation has helped MSP become one of the go-to agricultural merchants in the UK.

Paul Huntley, right, with David McCreath.

In addition to his work at MSP, he has been an active member of the seed industry.

Formerly AIC Seed Sector Chairman for Scotland, he sat on the MAGB Malting Barley Committee and the Scottish Variety Consultative Committee, and he played an active role in the Pro Seed Group of seed companies (recently Paul stepped down as chairman) and was always striving to advance the industry as a whole.

Mr McCreath said: “I tell people this every time; it’s people that make the companies, it’s not the companies that make people. Paul has helped make this company what it is today and I thank him very much for that.”