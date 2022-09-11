Accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Col James Royds, read out the Accession Proclamation of King Charles III outside the town hall on Sunday afternoon.

Before he delivered the momentous speech, the Duchess said: "Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the county of Northumberland of the beginning of our new king’s reign.

“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe”.

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, James Royds, reads the Accession Proclamation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the proclamation was read out and the dignitaries moved to leave the stage, the crowd burst into spontaneous applause and Morpeth clock tower’s bells rang out.

King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ceremony at St James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted ‘God save the King’.

The accession council ceremony, held at the official residence of the sovereign in London, was also televised for the first time ever.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she died on Thursday, but the council met on Saturday to proclaim his succession, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Liz Truss among those to sign the proclamation.

Major Harry Chrisp (the Under Sheriff of Northumberland), The Duchess of Northumberland, the High Sheriff and Canon Alan Hughes.

It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address on Friday night.

Sunday’s proclamation readings formed part of a tradition which dates back centuries, and is the formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died, and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

The High Sheriff asks for three cheers for the new King.

King Charles III speaks during his proclamation during the accession council in London yesterday.

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, James Royds, was accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Hundreds of people lined the streets around Morpeth Town Hall to hear the Accession Proclamation.

The Market Square was filled with people wanting to witness the historic moment.