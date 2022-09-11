See the Accession Proclamation read out by High Sheriff of Northumberland, Col James Royds
Hundreds of people flocked to Morpeth town centre to witness a key moment in history.
Accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Col James Royds, read out the Accession Proclamation of King Charles III outside the town hall on Sunday afternoon.
Before he delivered the momentous speech, the Duchess said: "Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the county of Northumberland of the beginning of our new king’s reign.
“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe”.
After the proclamation was read out and the dignitaries moved to leave the stage, the crowd burst into spontaneous applause and Morpeth clock tower’s bells rang out.
King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ceremony at St James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted ‘God save the King’.
The accession council ceremony, held at the official residence of the sovereign in London, was also televised for the first time ever.
Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she died on Thursday, but the council met on Saturday to proclaim his succession, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Liz Truss among those to sign the proclamation.
It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address on Friday night.
Sunday’s proclamation readings formed part of a tradition which dates back centuries, and is the formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died, and that the heir has acceded to the throne.