See Robson Green's message of support for villagers trying to save their local pub

Robson Green has recorded a video message, which was played at the close of a public meeting in Horncliffe on Sunday.

A group of villagers passionate about saving The Fishers Arms have set up a group to achieve a community buyout and secure its long-term future.

Their aim is to raise a minimum of £296,000 to purchase the pub and fund necessary refurbishments.

Robson Green is among those hoping that The Fishers Arms is saved by the community.

The campaign was launched at the meeting. As previously reported, concerns are growing that families in the area may lose their community hub and favoured meeting spot after notice was officially served of plans by the current owners to sell up.

In his video message, the actor, singer, songwriter, and television presenter said: “The Fishers Arms is a wonderful pub. I’ve been there many times.

“If you are successful, it will be a fantastic place for anglers from all over Britain, if not the world, to have a bit of R&R after a great day or week’s fishing.

“I wish you all the best.”

A public meeting was held in Horncliffe on Sunday to launch the campaign.

According to an official notice issued by Northumberland County Council, it was notified of the owner’s intention to sell the pub in September.

This then triggered a six-week period in which “any eligible community interest group” could register to be considered a potential bidder, once the property was listed on the market.

Following the “interim moratorium” period, if an eligible group has made its interest known it has six months to make a suitable offer, before it can be listed on the open market.

A website has been set-up – www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org – that contains more information about the campaign and gives people the opportunity to pledge to buy shares towards a community purchase of The Fishers Arms.

The Fishers Arms.

A spokesman for the campaign’s steering committee said: “Our vision is to save The Fishers Arms and give our pub an authentic Northumberland/Borders identity with a unique character, using local breweries and local suppliers.

“This is our community's last chance to make the pub the hub of the community and we have a very tight deadline to raise the money required.