See PODs being put in place at the new Berwick Community Hospital site
A total of 52 fully fitted bathroom PODs and 17 roof PODs, as well as 712 pre-assembled modules (PAMs), will be transported from Cramlington to north Northumberland over the course of the next five to six months.
The first set of PODs are being put in position this week and site pictures have now been released by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
Local residents have also been keeping an eye on things and taking pictures. In addition, the video for the article was filmed by Alan Hughes.
Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “To reach such a key milestone in this extremely important project for the trust, patients and staff, is very exciting and an achievement for all involved.
“A huge amount of detailed planning has gone into the transportation of these modules and I know that Merit will do everything to minimise any disruption and ensure that everything is done in a safe manner. Navigating the narrow residential streets near the hospital site is something that has been considered very carefully.
“This phase of the project really shines a light on the benefits of using what is referred to as ‘modern methods of construction’. The main advantages of this method include a very high-quality product and progress not being affected by weather. I am really looking forward to seeing things progress at pace on site from now.”
