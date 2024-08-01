Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first components that have been built off-site are at Merit’s factory in Cramlington are now being put in place at the new Berwick Community Hospital site.

A total of 52 fully fitted bathroom PODs and 17 roof PODs, as well as 712 pre-assembled modules (PAMs), will be transported from Cramlington to north Northumberland over the course of the next five to six months.

The first set of PODs are being put in position this week and site pictures have now been released by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents have also been keeping an eye on things and taking pictures. In addition, the video for the article was filmed by Alan Hughes.

Picture by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “To reach such a key milestone in this extremely important project for the trust, patients and staff, is very exciting and an achievement for all involved.

“A huge amount of detailed planning has gone into the transportation of these modules and I know that Merit will do everything to minimise any disruption and ensure that everything is done in a safe manner. Navigating the narrow residential streets near the hospital site is something that has been considered very carefully.

“This phase of the project really shines a light on the benefits of using what is referred to as ‘modern methods of construction’. The main advantages of this method include a very high-quality product and progress not being affected by weather. I am really looking forward to seeing things progress at pace on site from now.”