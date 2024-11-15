Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick artist Amy Izat will soon return with a unique exhibition that marks a significant turning point in her creative journey.

The event, which will also include a book signing, will take place in her home and her gallery – 27 Art House on Bridge Street.

This is a follow-up to the success of Windows of the Soul, a deeply personal exploration of vision loss and resilience. Amy is bringing together the original drawings from that exhibition with four new pieces, each representing a step in her 10-year journey through cycles of illness and recovery.

While her earlier work reflected the starkness of her experience with vision impairment through meticulously detailed and monochromatic pencil drawings, this new series marks a profound shift. Introducing watercolour for the first time into her work, Amy is bringing colour back into her life, both literally and metaphorically.

Amy Izat.

These new works go beyond her personal story of survival. They narrate the sense of community Amy has found – no longer depicting herself as alone in her struggle, but surrounded by a circle of people who share and understand her journey.

“The introduction of colour represents me letting go of the darkness, accepting the hardships of the last ten years and embracing the peace and gratitude I’ve found in what I still have,” Amy said.

“It’s a celebration of resilience, forgiveness and the strength I’ve gained over these years.”

The artwork that people will be able to see includes a ceiling mural of a flock of Berwick swans, gracefully flying around the chandelier. Their upward flight suggests forward motion, symbolising Amy’s transition into the next chapter of her life.

Amy’s housemate, artist Phoebe Stewart Carter, will exhibit a work-in-progress portrait of Amy holding her book, A Different Kind of Vision, in the studio. Amy will be signing copies of the book during the event on December 19 from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Award-winning Scottish filmmaker Reiff Gaskell will also be producing a short film documenting the work going into this exhibition behind the scenes.

The film will provide an intimate look into Amy’s creative process, capturing the meticulous effort, emotional depth and personal experiences that have gone into each artwork. It will be showcased alongside the exhibition.