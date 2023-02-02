A property in Berwick town centre that is dear to the hearts of the family currently living there has been put on the market.

Esther and Jamie McLuckie run the successful Luckie Beans Coffee Roasters business, which they were able to start from their home at 3 Love Lane.

They are looking to move somewhere closer to Galashiels, as that is where their roasting headquarters is now based, but they would have moved the house itself to somewhere near the Scottish Borders town if it was possible.

The four-bedroom property was built in approximately the 1750s, originally as two merchant houses. At some point, it has been converted into one large house and there are a range of interesting features – for example, the garage used to be a stable.

It is being marketed by Edwin Thompson: Chartered Surveyors and Property Experts, with a guide price of £425,000.

Jamie said: “We will have been living there for 11 years in March and as well as being wowed by the house itself, it’s in an excellent location.

“We wanted to be closer to Esther’s family in Edinburgh and I needed good travel links to London and other locations across the country in my music industry sound engineer job at the time, so being within walking distance of Berwick station and all its rail links was great.

“It’s in a really quiet spot even though it is in the town centre and it has extra space to meet our needs – the most obvious example was being able to operate our roaster for Luckie Beans from the house.”

For more information about the property, go to www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125895305#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Hallway The property includes a bright and welcoming hallway. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . One of the bedrooms in the house The master bedroom has the benefit of a walk-in dressing room, which does have water and drainage so could easily be reconfigured into ensuite facilities, along with a multi fuel stove. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Living room 2 Another picture of the living room. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . One of the bathrooms The property has two bathrooms. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales