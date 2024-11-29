See display of dozens of nativity scenes from around the world at church in Alnwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A display of nativity scenes from around the world is being put on by Christians Together in Alnwick in St Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Alnwick.

The event on Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm is free and there will be free refreshments. Alnwick Pipers Society will be providing seasonal and traditional background music between 2pm and 4pm.

There will be about 100 nativity sets from all around the world, many of which have stories explaining why they are part of the display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seventy of the sets are from a collection owned by Gill Lyons and the remainder are loaned by members of the churches in Alnwick, who unite under the umbrella of ‘Christians Together in Alnwick’.

One of the nativity scenes to be displayed. It was made by Palestinian youth working with a charity called Diyar.One of the nativity scenes to be displayed. It was made by Palestinian youth working with a charity called Diyar.
One of the nativity scenes to be displayed. It was made by Palestinian youth working with a charity called Diyar.

Donations can be made on the day, if people wish to do so, to the Christian charity Embrace the Middle East.

There will also be a few sets made by local schools. These will have been judged and prizes are being provided by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Related topics:Alnwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice