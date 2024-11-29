See display of dozens of nativity scenes from around the world at church in Alnwick
The event on Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm is free and there will be free refreshments. Alnwick Pipers Society will be providing seasonal and traditional background music between 2pm and 4pm.
There will be about 100 nativity sets from all around the world, many of which have stories explaining why they are part of the display.
Seventy of the sets are from a collection owned by Gill Lyons and the remainder are loaned by members of the churches in Alnwick, who unite under the umbrella of ‘Christians Together in Alnwick’.
Donations can be made on the day, if people wish to do so, to the Christian charity Embrace the Middle East.
There will also be a few sets made by local schools. These will have been judged and prizes are being provided by the Duchess of Northumberland.
