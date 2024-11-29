A display of nativity scenes from around the world is being put on by Christians Together in Alnwick in St Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm is free and there will be free refreshments. Alnwick Pipers Society will be providing seasonal and traditional background music between 2pm and 4pm.

There will be about 100 nativity sets from all around the world, many of which have stories explaining why they are part of the display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventy of the sets are from a collection owned by Gill Lyons and the remainder are loaned by members of the churches in Alnwick, who unite under the umbrella of ‘Christians Together in Alnwick’.

One of the nativity scenes to be displayed. It was made by Palestinian youth working with a charity called Diyar.

Donations can be made on the day, if people wish to do so, to the Christian charity Embrace the Middle East.

There will also be a few sets made by local schools. These will have been judged and prizes are being provided by the Duchess of Northumberland.