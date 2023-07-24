News you can trust since 1854
Section of A1 in Northumberland re-opened at Morpeth after major crash with three people taken to hospital

A section of the A1 in the Morpeth area has been re-opened in both directions following a serious three-vehicle collision earlier today (Monday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
A1 north of Morpeth. Picture from Google.A1 north of Morpeth. Picture from Google.
A1 north of Morpeth. Picture from Google.

As well as Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service were at the scene of the incident – which happened to the north of the town.

Three people have been taken to hospital.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Hebron, at 10am. We dispatched four double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.

“Three patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital by road.”

