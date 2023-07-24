Section of A1 in Northumberland re-opened at Morpeth after major crash with three people taken to hospital
A section of the A1 in the Morpeth area has been re-opened in both directions following a serious three-vehicle collision earlier today (Monday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
As well as Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service were at the scene of the incident – which happened to the north of the town.
Three people have been taken to hospital.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Hebron, at 10am. We dispatched four double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.
“Three patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital by road.”