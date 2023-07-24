A1 north of Morpeth. Picture from Google.

As well as Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service were at the scene of the incident – which happened to the north of the town.

Three people have been taken to hospital.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Hebron, at 10am. We dispatched four double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad