A1 north of Morpeth. Picture from Google.

As well as Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service are also at the scene of the incident – which according to reports has happened to the north of the town.

Three people have been taken to hospital.

Diversions have been put in place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10am today (Monday), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 in Morpeth.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and a section of the road remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

“Motorists should use alternative routes if they are able to do so.”

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 10.37am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 at Morpeth.

“They arrived on scene at 11am and our paramedic and doctor team are currently assessing and treating a patient.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Hebron, at 10am. We have dispatched four double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.