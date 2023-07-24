Section of A1 in Northumberland closed at Morpeth after major crash with three people taken to hospital
As well as Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service are also at the scene of the incident – which according to reports has happened to the north of the town.
Three people have been taken to hospital.
Diversions have been put in place.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10am today (Monday), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 in Morpeth.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance and a section of the road remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place.
“Motorists should use alternative routes if they are able to do so.”
A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our critical care team was activated at 10.37am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 at Morpeth.
“They arrived on scene at 11am and our paramedic and doctor team are currently assessing and treating a patient.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Hebron, at 10am. We have dispatched four double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.
“Three patients have been taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital by road.”