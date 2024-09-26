Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jag Art 82 has announced the launch of the second quarter of its innovative Junior Jag Artists Academy, a self-funded initiative dedicated to nurturing the artistic potential of young talent aged between 5 and 14.

This programme brings together a group of young artists, writers and speakers – all meticulously handpicked by the Jag Art 82 team during school visits and workshops held in and around the Berwick and Borders area.

For the class of 2024, the academy currently boasts six enthusiastic students and has already developed a waiting list for future participants eager to join this creative community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jag Art 82 spokesperson said: “The inaugural quarter was a resounding success, with these budding creators showcasing their talents in their very first gallery exhibition.

The academy operates from the YHA Granary in Berwick.

“The academy operates from the YHA Granary in Berwick, a vibrant space managed by the gracious John and his team who kindly allow the use of the room, and has also provided a venue for the youngsters’ first gallery.

“Founded by James Alexander Gaffney and Janice Cowan – who also established Craft Art 82 – the Junior Jag Artists Academy aims to empower the next generation of artists through hands-on experiences and collaborative projects.

“The Jag Art 82 team has also established a gallery in the Granary eatery downstairs, which is well worth a visit for those interested in supporting local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look forward to the upcoming quarter, excitement abounds for the new and thrilling activities that await these young creatives.

“Stay tuned for what promises to be a remarkable journey as the Junior Jag Artists continue to explore their artistic passions and develop their skills.”