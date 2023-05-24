And now they have been documented in a new book by Morpeth resident Chris Wood, following the success of his debut ‘Famous Last Words’.

For ‘Death in the Theatre’, he was keen to put the spotlight on lesser known cases where people have come to an untimely end in British theatres, including an incident at the former theatre on Fenkle Street in Alnwick.

A student of criminology and psychology, Chris started writing for the UK True Crime Podcast a few years ago and got in touch with Pen & Sword after coming across its advert saying it was looking for certain types of writer and it led to ‘Famous Last Words’ being published.

Chris Wood pictured on Fenkle Street in Alnwick and outside Alnwick Playhouse.

The company is also publishing ‘Death in the Theatre’, which is now available.

Chris, who lives in Morpeth, said: “People are interested in the history of the theatre and they also have an interest in reading about morbid events, so hopefully this book will satisfy.”

The incident in Alnwick took place on April 12, 1869. During the interval between the two performances, Robert Turner, a 32-year-old carpenter, tried to get to the side boxes area of the theatre.

George Craster was employed for security and he tried to stop Robert, who had not paid to be in the boxes. What started as a skirmish became a brawl and they fell to the area below.

Witnesses saw George put his hands on Robert’s neck to restrain him, but Robert died on the theatre floor.

George was taken to the Correction House and following an inquest, he was charged with manslaughter and a trial went ahead – with plenty of interest in the case.

However, his defence made the case that his actions were not a deliberate attempt to kill Robert during the brawl and the Justices agreed to discharge him.

The building did not last too long as a theatre and it was destroyed in a fire in 1913.