A Northumberland tiling firm raised money for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation at their annual golf day.

W Rodgerson & Sons Tilers, based in Seaton Sluice, are a family firm and raised £2,170 in July when 120 golfers played at Rothbury Golf Club.

Senior partner, Billy Rodgerson, celebrated his 80th birthday in August and raised a further £1,350 after requesting a collection for the foundation instead of receiving gifts.

Emma McQuitty, fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: "What a fantastic way to celebrate a milestone birthday. We’re very grateful to everyone who so generously supported our work at the golf day and donated at Billy’s big celebration.

“Very generous and very thoughtful support from everyone involved!”

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation works with the NHS and leading charities and organisations. Their cutting-edge treatment and patient support services directly benefit cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and play a significant role in international efforts against the disease.

For more information, please visit www.sirbobbyrobsonfoundation.org.uk.