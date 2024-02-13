Seaton Sluice Community Centre volunteers collect King's Award from the Duchess of Northumberland
The team at Seaton Sluice Community Centre, housed at a former school building on Albert Road, found out the centre would be a recipient of the accolade in November and collected the honour from the Duchess of Northumberland this month.
Volunteers raise funds for and maintain the thriving venue, which hosts an extensive range of community events.
Trustee director Claire Mitchell said: “We were over the moon to be told that we had actually won it.
“At one point we thought we might close down for the lack of volunteers but we have plodded on and we have done all sorts of repairs and new things to the community centre.
“We added things through grants and our own fundraising abilities. We are just going from strength to strength at the moment.”
To receive the accolade, an organisation has to be nominated and have multiple references express support for their award bid. There is also an extensive inspection and judging process.
Events at the centre cater for all ages, from toddlers up to the elderly.
Claire said: “Some people say they could not live without the community centre. They want to know when we are going to put a second story on so they can have a flat upstairs.
“There are a lot of ladies who have lost their husbands and they come three or four times a week to the community centre just to do things. If it was not here, then they would not have the life that they lead now.”
The community centre’s committee was presented the award alongside fellow winners Northumberland Log Bank and Berwick Junior Youth Development Trust.
The duchess, presenting the awards as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, said: “The King’s Award gives national recognition to extraordinary acts of voluntary service and is only given out in exceptional circumstances.
“These volunteers are extremely passionate about what they do, and their hard work and dedication is an inspiration to us all.
“These commendations are so very well deserved, and I am pleased to see them gain the recognition they so rightfully warrant.”
The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.