Fr Twomey and returning clergy at St Andrew's Church in Ashington, which has celebrated its 90th anniversary.

St Andrew’s Church – situated in Hawthorn Road in Ashington – has now been open for 90 years, so a special Eucharist service was held.

Afterwards Fr David Twomey, the priest in charge of both St Andrew’s and St John’s churches, blessed a commemorative tree which is to be located in the adjoining courtyard.

For Fr Twomey, it was a particularly moving occasion. He said: “The 90th celebration was poignant in many ways but for me personally, it was more so as I prepare to move on to a new chaplaincy role at Manchester Airport.

A cake is cut to mark 90 years of St Andrew's church.

"However, it has been a great privilege to be Priest in Charge of Seaton Hirst and to be a small part of the story of St Andrew’s.”