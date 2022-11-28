News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Seaton Hirst church celebrates its 90th anniversary

Former clergy of St Andrew’s Church returned to the parish of Seaton Hirst on Saturday to help celebrate a milestone anniversary.

By Brian Bennett
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:41pm
Fr Twomey and returning clergy at St Andrew's Church in Ashington, which has celebrated its 90th anniversary.
Fr Twomey and returning clergy at St Andrew's Church in Ashington, which has celebrated its 90th anniversary.

St Andrew’s Church – situated in Hawthorn Road in Ashington – has now been open for 90 years, so a special Eucharist service was held.

Afterwards Fr David Twomey, the priest in charge of both St Andrew’s and St John’s churches, blessed a commemorative tree which is to be located in the adjoining courtyard.

Hide Ad

For Fr Twomey, it was a particularly moving occasion. He said: “The 90th celebration was poignant in many ways but for me personally, it was more so as I prepare to move on to a new chaplaincy role at Manchester Airport.

A cake is cut to mark 90 years of St Andrew's church.

Most Popular

"However, it has been a great privilege to be Priest in Charge of Seaton Hirst and to be a small part of the story of St Andrew’s.”

The church also had memorabilia on display from the last 90 years.

AshingtonSt John'sManchester Airport