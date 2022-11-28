Seaton Hirst church celebrates its 90th anniversary
Former clergy of St Andrew’s Church returned to the parish of Seaton Hirst on Saturday to help celebrate a milestone anniversary.
St Andrew’s Church – situated in Hawthorn Road in Ashington – has now been open for 90 years, so a special Eucharist service was held.
Afterwards Fr David Twomey, the priest in charge of both St Andrew’s and St John’s churches, blessed a commemorative tree which is to be located in the adjoining courtyard.
For Fr Twomey, it was a particularly moving occasion. He said: “The 90th celebration was poignant in many ways but for me personally, it was more so as I prepare to move on to a new chaplaincy role at Manchester Airport.
"However, it has been a great privilege to be Priest in Charge of Seaton Hirst and to be a small part of the story of St Andrew’s.”
The church also had memorabilia on display from the last 90 years.