Seaton Delaval Welcome Café offers hot food and drinks twice a week at the Methodist Church on Elsdon Avenue on a pay what you can afford basis.

Thanks to this funding, from the Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect initiative, it can continue to provide food, social activities, and the company of others in a warm and safe environment.

Christine Savage from Seaton Delaval Welcome Café said: “We know that some of our local residents are facing the tough choice between having a meal or putting their heating on.

Seaton Delaval Welcome Café, represented by Christine Savage (right), was among the grant recipients. (Photo by Lakes and Dales Co-op)

“At the cafe we aim to offer a bit of both to those who struggle the most in our community.