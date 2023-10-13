News you can trust since 1854
Seaton Delaval Welcome Café warm hub and community kitchen among Lakes and Dales Co-op grant funding recipients

A warm hub and community kitchen in Seaton Delaval has been awarded a £2,000 grant to help fund its activities
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Seaton Delaval Welcome Café offers hot food and drinks twice a week at the Methodist Church on Elsdon Avenue on a pay what you can afford basis.

Thanks to this funding, from the Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect initiative, it can continue to provide food, social activities, and the company of others in a warm and safe environment.

Christine Savage from Seaton Delaval Welcome Café said: “We know that some of our local residents are facing the tough choice between having a meal or putting their heating on.

Seaton Delaval Welcome Café, represented by Christine Savage (right), was among the grant recipients. (Photo by Lakes and Dales Co-op)Seaton Delaval Welcome Café, represented by Christine Savage (right), was among the grant recipients. (Photo by Lakes and Dales Co-op)
Seaton Delaval Welcome Café, represented by Christine Savage (right), was among the grant recipients. (Photo by Lakes and Dales Co-op)
“At the cafe we aim to offer a bit of both to those who struggle the most in our community.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect initiative, as this funding supports us to continue our vital work.”