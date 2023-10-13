Seaton Delaval Welcome Café warm hub and community kitchen among Lakes and Dales Co-op grant funding recipients
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seaton Delaval Welcome Café offers hot food and drinks twice a week at the Methodist Church on Elsdon Avenue on a pay what you can afford basis.
Thanks to this funding, from the Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect initiative, it can continue to provide food, social activities, and the company of others in a warm and safe environment.
Christine Savage from Seaton Delaval Welcome Café said: “We know that some of our local residents are facing the tough choice between having a meal or putting their heating on.
“At the cafe we aim to offer a bit of both to those who struggle the most in our community.
“We want to say a huge thank you to Lakes and Dales Co-op’s Community Connect initiative, as this funding supports us to continue our vital work.”