For the sixth time, the Seaton Delaval pub has hosted a Christmas Angel Appeal in conjunction with North Tyneside Council’s social services department.

Roughly 600 vulnerable children in North Tyneside, from birth to 18 years old, will receive gifts as a result.

Pub landlady Sharon Herron said: “I was a bit worried about launching the appeal this year.

From left to right, council employees Gaynor Pringle, Ruth Humphreys, and Tracy Brannan, with Sharon Herron and Abi Johnson from The Keel Row. Donations from the Christmas Angel Appeal were dropped off this week.

“People’s gas and electricity costs have gone up with the cost of living and I was not sure whether we would get as big a response as in other years, but I was shocked by the amount of presents we received.”

A Christmas tree decorated with paper angels was set up at the pub entrance in October.

Customers could select an angel, which contained the name, age, and preferred gift of a child, from the tree and return later to donate a wrapped gift.

Sharon was originally inspired to start the appeal in Seaton Delaval after seeing the idea in an American film.

Nearly 900 gifts were donated in total.

She added: “All our angels were taken and returned by customers.

“Their generosity surpasses anything we could have imagined.”

More gifts were donated than the appeal had initially requested, including a TV and an electric ride-on car.

An additional 130 gifts were donated to the appeal by some of North Tyneside Council’s suppliers.

The Keel Row pub is looking for donations of old laptops and iPads to redistribute in the community.

The donations were delivered to the council by pub staff earlier this week.

Social services will now distribute the gifts, which totalled nearly 900 in the end, to children in time for Christmas morning.

Mayor of North Tyneside Norma Redfearn said: “We are so grateful to Sharon and her customers for the continued support and generosity they have shown our social services, and the vulnerable children in our community.

“Christmas can be such a magical time, but this is not the experience for every young person.

“These gifts are helping to bring joy to those who most need it during what may be an otherwise difficult time.