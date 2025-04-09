Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sanderson Arcade has teamed up with fashion and style expert Bella Osterman for a special event aimed at helping shoppers to find their perfect colour palette.

The shopping centre in Morpeth is home to a varied fashion line-up including Oliver Bonas, M&S, Hobbs, Next, Crew Clothing, Seasalt, Fat Face, Mint Velvet, the White Company, Weird Fish and Phase Eight.

Bella, known as Style by Bella, will be helping fashion conscious shoppers to find the colours which best complement their skin tone, eyes and hair.

Complimentary mini 20-minute sessions with her will be available throughout the day at Barluga on Saturday, April 26 and at the end of each session, Bella will offer takeaway colour palettes as well as exclusive Arcade discounts.

Bella Osterman.

Bella said: “I’m really excited to be working with Sanderson Arcade on this event. It has some great fashion stores and this season we have some fabulous colours and styles to try.

“Discovering the right colour palette is so important and it’s just great to see the confidence that finding that gives someone. I’m looking forward to helping people on that journey in our event in Morpeth.

“Our sessions will be relaxed and fun, and I hope everyone leaves with a big boost of confidence.”

Organisers are advising people to book their slot early by direct messaging the Sanderson Arcade Instagram account.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are really lucky to have some fabulous fashion stores at the Arcade and we’re so pleased to be working with Bella to explore what the new season has in store for us.”