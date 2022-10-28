Nigel Laisby, 58, from Grange-over-Sands in Cumbria, was last seen in the Northumberland village on Wednesday, October 26.

Cumbria Constabulary are concerned for his welfare.

Nigel is described as 6ft 1ins, slim build, grey dyed shaven hair and was last seen wearing a navy Berghaus jacket, black shorts but may have now changed into grey jeans and black Salomon trainers. He wears glasses.

Nigel Laisby.