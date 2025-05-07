Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seahouses man Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hutchinson has celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family gathering was held to mark the occasion.

He was born on May 5, 1922 in Bamburgh Hall to Sylvia Mitford and John Christopher Hutchinson. They all lived there with his two sisters Ruby and Katharine, for his formative childhood.

After spending a year setting up and commanding a platoon of the Home Guard in Whittingham, Alnham and Glanton at the age of 18, he then joined the army for wartime service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Hutchinson on his 103rd birthday.

He was commissioned into the Royal Tank Regiment and served in North Africa and Italy, where he was taken prisoner of war and remained in Staleg V11A for seven months until his release.

After the war he served with the Royal Army Pay Corps and eventually retired in 1979 after 38 years service around the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Belgium and Italy.

Many birthday cards were received from friends and family and from both of his old regiments. The Royal Tank Regiment also sent a luxury teatime hamper.

His daughter, Alina Stanger, said: “This is a particularly poignant time for my father, with the ongoing 80 year celebrations for VE Day, as it brings back his own war time memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After his liberation, he, along with other prisoners of war were flown back to England on a Lancaster, on May 8th 1945, VE Day itself. To see a WW2 Lancaster in the VE flypast celebrations on television was therefore very special for him.

“We look forward to celebrating with our father Christopher next year!"