Northumberland has celebrated double gold success at the national tourism awards.

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours won gold for Experience of the Year at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, while Duncan Wise, visitor development and tourism officer at Northumberland National Park, won the Unsung Hero category.

For Seahouses-based Serenity it was a repeat of 12 months ago with success for its Grey Seals and Seabirds Cruise, a feat not replicated in over 25 years of the awards’ history.

Owner Andrew Douglas said: “It is absolutely amazing, to have won the first time was brilliant, but to get gold for a second year in a row is just fantastic.

"The night was made even more special as it was also my daughter, Charlie’s 18th birthday, and she was there to celebrate along with me.

"The hard work and dedication of our staff is what makes this experience so special.

“The Farne Islands are an amazing place but the staff help to bring it to life for visitors and make it a memorable trip for everyone.”

Duncan Wise was nominated in recognition of his role in establishing Northumberland International Dark Sky Park ten years ago, the largest gold status dark sky park in Europe.

It has brought in over £25 million in revenue for the local economy but has also extended the tourism season in Northumberland, drawing in visitors from across the world.

Duncan, who has worked for the national park for 24 years, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised on a national level for following my passion to conserve our vital dark skies and support people in discovering how wonderful they are.

“I feel truly fortunate to work every day with colleagues, volunteers, and partners who share my passion for Northumberland International Dark Sky Park and I hope will continue to conserve these wonderful skies for future generations to enjoy.”

Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “Duncan’s enthusiasm and passion for dark skies has not only helped Northumberland National Park but many other UK National Parks to secure dark sky designation and encourage dark sky conservation. He’s been an unsung hero to us all for some time and we’re proud he has received national recognition.

“It is an honour to congratulate Duncan on behalf of all his colleagues in the staff, members and volunteers at Northumberland National Park. He truly deserves this recognition.”

The awards were held at The Titanic Hotel in Liverpool with Northumberland’s entries nominated following success at the North East England Tourism Awards in February.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “Northumberland’s tourism businesses never fail to amaze us. Year after year, Northumberland is further recognised as a stellar destination to visit for a first class experience, and awards like this continue to grow Northumberland’s reputation.

"Northumberland stole the show at the North East Tourism Awards, winning nine of the available 14 categories, and to see two of our businesses take home gold at the national awards is an honour.