North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association has held a successful show.
Participation levels were high, there were lots of visitors, some brilliant exhibits and all ending with much fun and laughter at the Grand Auction.
1. Seahouses Show 1
Lilly Ramirez with her pot of marigolds and behind are paper plate flowers in the Tots Section for three years and under. Photo: supplied
2. Seahouses Show 2
Luke Liddell with his first prize pot of marigolds. Photo: supplied
3. Seahouses Show 3
Jimmy Johnson won several trophies. Photo: supplied
4. Seahouses Show 4
Chrysanths on show. Photo: supplied