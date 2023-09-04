News you can trust since 1854
North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association annual show.

Seahouses show judged a success

North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association has held a successful show.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

Participation levels were high, there were lots of visitors, some brilliant exhibits and all ending with much fun and laughter at the Grand Auction.

Lilly Ramirez with her pot of marigolds and behind are paper plate flowers in the Tots Section for three years and under.

1. Seahouses Show 1

Lilly Ramirez with her pot of marigolds and behind are paper plate flowers in the Tots Section for three years and under. Photo: supplied

Luke Liddell with his first prize pot of marigolds.

2. Seahouses Show 2

Luke Liddell with his first prize pot of marigolds. Photo: supplied

Jimmy Johnson won several trophies.

3. Seahouses Show 3

Jimmy Johnson won several trophies. Photo: supplied

Chrysanths on show.

4. Seahouses Show 4

Chrysanths on show. Photo: supplied

