The six-year-old was aiming to raise £200 through a sponsored read, which he wanted to be spent on buying more books for the school library.

Already, just five chapters in, he has smashed his target and has collected £235.

The idea came to Axel after he was supported by the school through his ADHD diagnosis.

Axel Mcgilligan is completing a sponsored read to raise cash for his school library.

Before being diagnosed, Axel struggled in school and fell behind with his learning, but now he has mastered reading and is improving massively.

To give back and say thank you, Axel wants to fill the library with new books that can help and be enjoyed by other pupils.

Faye Mcgilligan, Axel’s mum, said: “Axel has been trying extremely hard to be able to work independently at school and is making great progress. He has set himself a challenge to read ‘13 Storey Treehouse’ to help raise funds for Seahouses Primary to buy more books for children in the future.

“Axel is a very selfless little boy and although he has his own challenges he likes to make sure everyone feels comfortable and happy.

“Seahouses Primary have been very supportive of Axel both before and after diagnosis. They worked great alongside myself to get Axel the correct support and help he needs to thrive. So this is Axel’s was of saying thank you.

“I am extremely proud of Axel’s outlook in life. He is caring, compassionate, and an all round amazing little boy and I’m so proud to be his mum.”

Axel’s schoolteacher Katie Neale added: “We are so proud of what Axel is doing, this isn't the first time he has raised funds for the school. He is always thinking of others and challenging himself to achieve goals he sets himself.