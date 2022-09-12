Leo Nakintije, nine, had been due to take part in the Junior Great North Run in Newcastle on Saturday only for the event to be cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, he decided to take on his own version and ran 4km from Seahouses to Beadnell with his friend Michael Hay, also nine, tagging along for support.

His mum, Jen said: “He decided he still wanted to run because he was so disappointed it wasn’t going ahead and didn’t want to let his supporters down.

Leo Nakintije, centre, with his uncle, Johnny Robinson, friend Michael Hay and mum Jen Robinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Leo’s Uncle Johnny (Robinson) suffered a life changing stroke in April 2021 while at home alone. Unable to get help, the damage from his stroke was catastrophic.

“Thankfully his colleagues raised the alarm when he did not turn up for work the following day as this was so out of character, and we faced an agonising few hours as the police decided to break into his flat.

"They found Johnny in his room unable to move and rushed him straight to hospital, nearly 24 hours after the stroke.

"We are forever grateful that his colleagues got help so quickly after realising he was missing - they saved his life.

“He has faced a long road to recovery that in all likelihood will not end as he fights the lasting effects of his stroke.

"Miraculously, his memory and speech were not affected, but he has been left with profound weakness on one side.”

Leo has raised a fantastic £820 for The Stroke Association.