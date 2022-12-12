News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Seahouses RNLI holds festive fundraiser

Seahouses RNLI provided some festive cheer with a Christmas fayre which raised £400.

By Ian Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:21am

The Shannon all-weather lifeboat was on view in the harbour, while the tractor and launching carriage and D Class inshore lifeboat were on view at the station.

Seasonal refreshments were available in the boathouse, with several stalls, including a popular tombola, while festive tunes were provided by Village Voices.

Hide Ad

Event organiser Lynsey Carr said: "Even though it was a cold and miserable day, those who attended helped make it a worthwhile fundraising event for us."

Seahouses crew member Andrew Gray with Santa.
Most Popular
Villages Voices choir performed festive tunes.