Seahouses pupils get special delivery from RNLI volunteers
Seahouses Primary School pupils received a special Christmas delivery from the local lifeboat crew.
All of the presents were donated by the Seahouses lifeboat crew and delivered on the last day of term.
Seahouses RNLI crew member Lynsey Carr, said: “It is our crew’s way of showing our gratitude to the community, who support us in our role of saving lives at sea. We also get the chance to promote our safety messages among the younger members of the community.”