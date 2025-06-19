Seahouses Masonic Lodge has presented £400 to Little Roots and Shoots, who meet in St Mary’s Parish Church, Belford.

The group gives a relaxed space for parents and allows children up to the age of five to socialise as well as a Baby Box and free food and essentials.

The service is totally free and encompasses parents who come from the Belford, Seahouses, Elllingham and Bamburgh areas. The group is hoping to set up a second hub in Seahouses.

Toys and clothing donations would be gratefully receoved.

Further information can be obtained from their Facebook Group on “Little roots and shoots (Belford)” and Rhys Grant on 07468 531341.