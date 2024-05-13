Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seahouses man Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hutchinson has celebrated his 102nd birthday.

To mark the occasion, his four children drove up from Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, and Lincolnshire to meet with their brother Quentin, who lives as his full time carer.

He received 27 birthday cards including from his army regiments, seven great grand children, 10 grand children and extended family and friends.

He was delighted to receive a hand made model of a Dingo Scout car, made by two children from Ardvreck, his Prep School in Scotland, reminding him of his first command in the Royal Tank Regiment.

Christopher Hutchinson.

His birthday outing was a meal at Eyemouth Golf Club.

He recalled some of his wartime escapades, including his efforts as a member of the Home Guard in protecting, along with others, Whittingham, Alnham and Glanton.