Seahouses man celebrates 102nd birthday
To mark the occasion, his four children drove up from Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, and Lincolnshire to meet with their brother Quentin, who lives as his full time carer.
He received 27 birthday cards including from his army regiments, seven great grand children, 10 grand children and extended family and friends.
He was delighted to receive a hand made model of a Dingo Scout car, made by two children from Ardvreck, his Prep School in Scotland, reminding him of his first command in the Royal Tank Regiment.
His birthday outing was a meal at Eyemouth Golf Club.
He recalled some of his wartime escapades, including his efforts as a member of the Home Guard in protecting, along with others, Whittingham, Alnham and Glanton.
Christopher was born on May 5, 1922 in Bamburgh Hall to Sylvia Mitford and John Christopher Hutchinson. They all lived there with his two sisters Ruby and Katharine, for his formative childhood.
