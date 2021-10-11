The lifeboat was launched at 7.53am today (October 11) after the Coastguard were called by the North East Ambulance Service who were unable to make the crossing.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “Seahouses lifeboat crew were paged and the ambulance was directed to Seahouses. The lifeboat was launched and conveyed the paramedic to Holy island where the local Coastguard Rescue Team transferred the paramedic to the casualty who was then assessed.”

Seahouses lifeboat was launched to transport a paramedic to Holy Island after the ambulance was unable to cross the causeway due to the tide.

By this time the tide had sufficiently receded for the casualty to be transferred to a road ambulance to be transported to hospital via the now clear causeway.

The lifeboat was stood down after putting the paramedic ashore and returned to the station at Seahouses.

