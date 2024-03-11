Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the oldest surviving ex-crew members, tractor driver Archbold Dawson, was invited to raise the 200 flag.

He was joined by his son in law, volunteer coxswain/mechanic Neil Calvert, and great grandson Carter with friend Jayden Elliot for company, both aged six.

Archbold’s daughter Susan is currently the station fundraising treasurer, and also a former tractor driver for the new Shannon Lifeboat at Seahouses.

Archbold Dawson, with Neil Calvert, Craig Pringle and Graeme Trotter from Seahouses RNLI.

Canon Tony Macpherson of St Pauls’ Church, North Sunderland, conducted a service at the boathouse, attended by a sizeable crowd.

Children from Seahouses Primary School were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, press officer Ian Clayton, in his 30th year as a volunteer, represented the station at Westminster Abbey.