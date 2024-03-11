Seahouses lifeboat station celebrates 200th anniversary of the RNLI

The RNLI’s 200th anniversary was marked with a special service in Seahouses.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT
One of the oldest surviving ex-crew members, tractor driver Archbold Dawson, was invited to raise the 200 flag.

He was joined by his son in law, volunteer coxswain/mechanic Neil Calvert, and great grandson Carter with friend Jayden Elliot for company, both aged six.

Archbold’s daughter Susan is currently the station fundraising treasurer, and also a former tractor driver for the new Shannon Lifeboat at Seahouses.

Archbold Dawson, with Neil Calvert, Craig Pringle and Graeme Trotter from Seahouses RNLI.Archbold Dawson, with Neil Calvert, Craig Pringle and Graeme Trotter from Seahouses RNLI.
Archbold Dawson, with Neil Calvert, Craig Pringle and Graeme Trotter from Seahouses RNLI.

Canon Tony Macpherson of St Pauls’ Church, North Sunderland, conducted a service at the boathouse, attended by a sizeable crowd.

Children from Seahouses Primary School were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, press officer Ian Clayton, in his 30th year as a volunteer, represented the station at Westminster Abbey.

He said: "The event at Westminster was really and truly awe inspiring, and a tremendous privilege to attend and to meet so many other RNLI volunteers.”

