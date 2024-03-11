Seahouses lifeboat station celebrates 200th anniversary of the RNLI
One of the oldest surviving ex-crew members, tractor driver Archbold Dawson, was invited to raise the 200 flag.
He was joined by his son in law, volunteer coxswain/mechanic Neil Calvert, and great grandson Carter with friend Jayden Elliot for company, both aged six.
Archbold’s daughter Susan is currently the station fundraising treasurer, and also a former tractor driver for the new Shannon Lifeboat at Seahouses.
Canon Tony Macpherson of St Pauls’ Church, North Sunderland, conducted a service at the boathouse, attended by a sizeable crowd.
Children from Seahouses Primary School were also in attendance.
Meanwhile, press officer Ian Clayton, in his 30th year as a volunteer, represented the station at Westminster Abbey.
He said: "The event at Westminster was really and truly awe inspiring, and a tremendous privilege to attend and to meet so many other RNLI volunteers.”