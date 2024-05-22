Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat Station held an open day to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The RNLI’s work and Seahouses station was showcased to the public on Sunday by letting them enjoy a “brew with the crew” in the boathouse and a tour of the not normally accessible parts of the station.

The event was well attended and crew members were on hand with the lifeboats, to explain how the state of the art technology is used to save lives at sea.

The Lifeboat Launching Tractor (SLRs) was of interest, along with the Shannon Class All Weather Lifeboat RNLB ‘John and Elizabeth Allan’ and the Inshore D Class Lifeboat ‘RNLB Grace Darling’.

