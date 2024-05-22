Seahouses Lifeboat Station celebrate 200th anniversary of the RNLI

By Lauren Coulson
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:15 BST
Seahouses RNLI Lifeboat Station held an open day to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The RNLI’s work and Seahouses station was showcased to the public on Sunday by letting them enjoy a “brew with the crew” in the boathouse and a tour of the not normally accessible parts of the station.

The event was well attended and crew members were on hand with the lifeboats, to explain how the state of the art technology is used to save lives at sea.

The Lifeboat Launching Tractor (SLRs) was of interest, along with the Shannon Class All Weather Lifeboat RNLB ‘John and Elizabeth Allan’ and the Inshore D Class Lifeboat ‘RNLB Grace Darling’.

Seahouses Lifeboat Station celebrated the RNLI's 200th anniversary with an educational open day.

Seahouses Lifeboat operations manager Julie Harris said: "Today has been a great success, and helped us promote the work of the RNLI, especially here at Seahouses. It was really good to see and chat with so many visitors. I think the crew and the many visitors really enjoyed the day.”

