The event was changed from its usual August bank holiday spot on the calendar to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The event was held on Saturday with the kind permission on the North Sunderland (Seahouses) Harbour Commissioners and was symbolically opened by harbourmaster Brian Wilson, who made a short address before cutting the ribbon.

Stormy Stan made his usual guest appearance to entertain the children, while refreshments were served in the boathouse, and various stalls and entertainments were on hand for the visitors.

Station coxswain/mechanic Craig Pringle, harbourmaster Brian Wilson, Stormy Stan (Volunteer cox'n Keith Slater) and station mechanic Graeme Trotter.

The RNLI face to face team were also in attendance to engage with the public, while RNLI souvenirs, second hand books, a very popular tombola, British Divers Wildlife Rescue, Slaters Amusements and a variety of other stalls provided plenty for visitors to browse.

The Village Voices Choir gave two performances, and the Grey Catz also performed to musically entertain.

The Shannon all weather lifeboat and the D Class inshore lifeboat were launched and gave a brief demonstration of their performance outside of the harbour.

A lifeboat spokesperson said: “Seahouses Lifeboat Fete had not been held for two years because of the pandemic, and it was great to see the event back on again.

Seahouses Village Voice Choir.

"The crew would like to thank everyone who supported our fete, this year managed by the crew. They look forward to developing the event in the future.

"Initial takings for the day are slightly in excess of £6,500.”

Seahouses all weather lifeboat.