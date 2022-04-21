Seahouses lifeboat crew take on fundraising challenge for RNLI

Seahouses lifeboat.

Mayday Mile is asking people to complete at least one mile this May, whether that be walking, jogging, hopping or skipping.

Seahouses lifeboat volunteers are taking on the challenge on Monday, May 2 from 10am.

Using their lifeboat boat number 13-36 as inspiration, the lifeboat volunteers will be completing 36 laps of the village, 13 of which with be with a stretcher.

The RNLI has launched a Mayday Mile fundraising challenge.

Stormy Stan will also be joining in the fun and it is hoped as many people as possible will join him to cheer the volunteers on.

Ian Clayton, RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority said: “Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

“Usually, the charity’s lifesavers answer mayday calls – it’s the most serious call for help. But the charity is hoping that people will answer their call and sign up to take part in the Mayday Mile.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to support events such as our lifeboat station’s very own Mayday Mile on May 2.