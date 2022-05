Seahouses lifeboat crew on their fund-raising challenge.

An RNLI stretcher with training dummy (human weight) was carried in relays by the crew and completed an amazing 120 circuits of a one-mile route around the village.

They had set out with a 70 lap target in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Stormy Stan was on hand and the lifeboats were available to view, while safety advice was also issued.