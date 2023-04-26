Due to staff shortages, rising prices and the lasting impact of the pandemic, Longstone House was forced to close its restaurant in July and its doors last October.

Since, the family run hotel has found new staff and is ready to reopen to guests on Thursday, April 27.

Lindsay Leadbitter, a member of the family who own the hotel, said: “We closed the the restaurant last July because of staff shortages, like the rest of the world we struggled. Because we didn’t have the restaurant, we decided to close for longer in the winter. Usually we’d have deals for stays but we couldn’t do that this year.

Longstone House in Seahouses is set to reopen.

"By some miracle we have found staff and kitchen staff so we are really looking forward to reopening.

It’s been really difficult but we’re now ready to go.”

The Leadbitters took over the Seahouses venue in 2015 and spent the first few years transforming the premises. After finally getting the place to what they dreamed of in 2020 they were looking forward to really settling in, but then Covid hit.

Lindsay added: “We renovated it from an empty shell from 2015 and concentrated on redeveloping it until 2020 but then Covid hit.

"We still have the rising costs to keep in mind. Stock, electricity and bills are so much more expensive than what they were.”

"Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up.”

