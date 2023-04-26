News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
26 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Seahouses hotel and restaurant prepares to open its doors again

Longstone House, a hotel, bar and restaurant in Seahouses, is ready to open its doors again.

By Charlie Watson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

Due to staff shortages, rising prices and the lasting impact of the pandemic, Longstone House was forced to close its restaurant in July and its doors last October.

Since, the family run hotel has found new staff and is ready to reopen to guests on Thursday, April 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lindsay Leadbitter, a member of the family who own the hotel, said: “We closed the the restaurant last July because of staff shortages, like the rest of the world we struggled. Because we didn’t have the restaurant, we decided to close for longer in the winter. Usually we’d have deals for stays but we couldn’t do that this year.

Longstone House in Seahouses is set to reopen.Longstone House in Seahouses is set to reopen.
Longstone House in Seahouses is set to reopen.
Most Popular

"By some miracle we have found staff and kitchen staff so we are really looking forward to reopening.

It’s been really difficult but we’re now ready to go.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leadbitters took over the Seahouses venue in 2015 and spent the first few years transforming the premises. After finally getting the place to what they dreamed of in 2020 they were looking forward to really settling in, but then Covid hit.

Lindsay added: “We renovated it from an empty shell from 2015 and concentrated on redeveloping it until 2020 but then Covid hit.

"We still have the rising costs to keep in mind. Stock, electricity and bills are so much more expensive than what they were.”

"Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hotel will be welcoming families (and dogs) to drink and dine in their restaurant and beer garden.

Related topics:Seahouses