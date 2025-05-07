Seahouses Harbour Art Club prepare 'postcard' for Mayor Kim McGuiness

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Seahouses Harbour Art Club have completed the framework of a giant postcard which is to be presented to North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

The salutation is ‘Greetings from the Northumberland Coastline’ and will feature a collage of pictures from 16 local groups who are all keen to see fast trains stopping at Chathill station.

Supported by Seahouses and Ellingham Primary Schools the postcard is to be presented to the mayor in June.

John Holwell of Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) said: “We are very grateful to the Harbour Art Club for their beautiful painting of the framework of this rather unique postcard.”

Members of the Seahouses Art Club with the Mayor’s ‘postcard’.

Chathill is currently served by just two trains a day.

Mr Holwell previously said: “We are asking our Mayor Kim McGuinness to put pressure on train operators to stop more trains at Chathill from the December 2025 timetable’.

CRAG was formed in 2023 to campaign for an improved rail service.

