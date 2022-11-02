North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association had warned that the annual show was in danger of folding.

The 38th show – and the first since the pandemic – was held at the end of the summer at which point secretary Liz Moor and chairman Jim Williamson announced their intention to step down.

It was proposed at the recent AGM to split the workload up to make the secretary’s position less onerous and to have more of a full working committee.

Rosie Anderson.

Jodene Anderson was elected the new secretary and Jim Congleton takes on the role of chairman.

Liz said: “We’ve been short of volunteers for a long time so we’re thrilled that Jodene and Jim have stepped up.

"It’s also relief because I think it’s important for the community that events like this continue.

“Myself and Jim (Williamson) are staying on the committee so will be there to give a helping hand if needed but we’ve no problem if the new committee comes up with new ideas and wants to move in a different direction!

"I’m hopeful they’ll be able to get a few younger people involved to give it a new lease of life going into the future.”

The committee meets approximately four times a year and if anyone is interested in joining this year or would like to help on the day please contact Jodene on 07491991208.