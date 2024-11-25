Four-year-old Brody Edward Lane switched on the Christmas lights on Thursday November 21 in front of a large crowd, who, despite the cold, the turned up to watch the event.

With the help of Seahouses RNLI, Santa arrived aboard Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat and refreshments, including mince pies and coffees, were provided at Hook Fish and Chips Milk and Honey Ice Cream Café. Festive music was also provided by the Village Voices and Alan Haile compèred the event.

Now, villagers are preparing to deliver their grand firework display on New Year’s Eve, which is said to be one of the best local displays in the region. With permission from North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, it will take place just after 6pm on Seahouses Harbour, weather permitting.

