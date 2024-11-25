Seahouses four-year-old switched on the village's Christmas lights

By Lauren Coulson
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:04 BST
Seahouses residents gathered to watch the festive lights switched on by a local boy.

Four-year-old Brody Edward Lane switched on the Christmas lights on Thursday November 21 in front of a large crowd, who, despite the cold, the turned up to watch the event.

With the help of Seahouses RNLI, Santa arrived aboard Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat and refreshments, including mince pies and coffees, were provided at Hook Fish and Chips Milk and Honey Ice Cream Café. Festive music was also provided by the Village Voices and Alan Haile compèred the event.

Now, villagers are preparing to deliver their grand firework display on New Year’s Eve, which is said to be one of the best local displays in the region. With permission from North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, it will take place just after 6pm on Seahouses Harbour, weather permitting.

The switch on nominee, Brody Lane, and his parents.

1. Seahouses Festive Lights

The switch on nominee, Brody Lane, and his parents. Photo: Ian Clayton

Photo Sales
Crowds gathered to await the switch on.

2. Seahouses Festive Lights

Crowds gathered to await the switch on. Photo: Ian Clayton

Photo Sales
Santa arrived aboard Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat.

3. Seahouses Festive Lights

Santa arrived aboard Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat. Photo: Ian Clayton

Photo Sales
Santa was greeted by festive lights secretary Sarah Liddell.

4. Seahouses Festive Lights

Santa was greeted by festive lights secretary Sarah Liddell. Photo: Ian Clayton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Seahouses
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice