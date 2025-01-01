Seahouses fireworks display goes ahead on New Year's Eve despite cancellation of events in Edinburgh and Newcastle
While poor weather forecasts forced the cancellation of displays in Edinburgh and Newcastle, a decision was made after a careful safety assessment to press ahead in the seaside village.
A test firing took place at 5.45pm ve, and the organisers were satisfied that event could proceed without any undue safety concerns, and the main display started at 6pm.
A large appreciative crowd had meanwhile gathered on the harbour below the Olde Ship and Bamburgh Castle Inns, with others on the hill beside the Black Swan Inn.
Members of the team were on hand with collection buckets for donations towards next year’s event, with a Just Giving Page on Facebook for donations.
Seahouses Retained Fire Crew were on hand to provide safety cover, and fortunately were not needed.
A spokesperson for the Seahouses Festive Lights Team added: “A very successful display which seemed very well appreciated by the cheers from the large crowd, which seemed slightly larger than last year. A thank you also goes also to the festive lights team and others for clearing the post display debris from the pier.
"As long as the community are prepared to financially support us, our team of volunteers will continue to provide festive lights in Seahouses and the harbour firework display. We would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible once again, especially the North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, who authorised our use of the harbour.”
