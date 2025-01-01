Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

2024 went out with a bang in Seahouses with a fireworks display at the harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While poor weather forecasts forced the cancellation of displays in Edinburgh and Newcastle, a decision was made after a careful safety assessment to press ahead in the seaside village.

A test firing took place at 5.45pm ve, and the organisers were satisfied that event could proceed without any undue safety concerns, and the main display started at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large appreciative crowd had meanwhile gathered on the harbour below the Olde Ship and Bamburgh Castle Inns, with others on the hill beside the Black Swan Inn.

New Year's Eve fireworks in Seahouses. Picture: James Lamb

Members of the team were on hand with collection buckets for donations towards next year’s event, with a Just Giving Page on Facebook for donations.

Seahouses Retained Fire Crew were on hand to provide safety cover, and fortunately were not needed.

A spokesperson for the Seahouses Festive Lights Team added: “A very successful display which seemed very well appreciated by the cheers from the large crowd, which seemed slightly larger than last year. A thank you also goes also to the festive lights team and others for clearing the post display debris from the pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as the community are prepared to financially support us, our team of volunteers will continue to provide festive lights in Seahouses and the harbour firework display. We would like to thank everyone who helped make this possible once again, especially the North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners, who authorised our use of the harbour.”