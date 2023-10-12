Seabanks of Warkworth is set to appear on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show
James Martin’s home economist, Sam Head, was on holiday in Northumberland in August when she read the Gazette’s article about oil and vinegar business, Seabanks, winning multiple Great Taste awards.
She got in touch with the business owner and producer Karen and took some samples back to James who, after trying them, said he wanted to feature them on the show.
James will be cooking a warm winter salad using three of Seabanks’ award-winning products – their original cold-pressed rapeseed oil, lemon-infused oil and raspberry vinegar. In the programme James will be talking to Karen about Northumberland, the process of making the oil and her love of cooking.
Karen said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to propel my products to a much wider, national audience.”
She hopes she can produce enough raspberry vinegar prior to the show going out.
Don’t miss Karen’s appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, which will air on October 21 at 9.30am on ITV.