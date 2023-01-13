Luke Batchelor, previously a Berwick resident and who currently lives near Allanton, was recently featured on the new BBC One daytime show Make it at Market.

The 33-year-old grew up in Northumberland and went to school in Alnwick, and he has been passionate about art from a young age. He operates from a workshop at the Hirsel Estate in Coldstream, having used to work from a location near Belford.

Filmed at Stoneywell in Leicestershire, Make It At Market sees The Repair Shop’s Dom Chinea work with a team of business and craft experts to help a group of people to develop their crafting-related business.

Although the programme makers messaged him on social media to ask if he was interested, Luke then needed to show clips of him carving in his workshop and send photos of his finished work before he was selected.

He added: “I enjoyed the experience and it was good to get some advice on how to promote my work better.

“I’m a self-taught carver, so to also receive some useful pointers from an expert was great, and after the initial filming in the spring, it was nice later in the year to update Dom and the others on how I did since then.

“I’ve been blown away by the response to the episode. My number of social media followers have doubled overnight and I’ve had emails from across the country that have kept me busy since it aired.”

The Make it at Market episode featuring Luke Batchelor is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.