Scramble to hand out more eggs to good causes this Easter
More Easter eggs have been donated to good causes across Northumberland thanks to an egg-cellent partnership.
The Good Egg Partnership is made up of community radio station Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons.
So far almost 800 eggs have been issued to special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and other good causes across North Tyneside, Newcastle, and Northumberland.
Radio Northumberland is advertising and coordinating the collection of eggs and Leading Link is helping to distribute them to families together with Lodge Temperance, who are using their members to coordinate with care homes and schools.
Eggs have been donated by a number of businesses, supermarkets and individuals who want to spread happiness at Easter.
In the South East Northumberland area, hundreds of smiles were generated as eggs were delivered to Linton Primary School, 4th Morpeth Scouts, Bachman’s of Lynemouth, Full Circle Food Project and Operation Elf in Blyth.
A large number of eggs will be issued to children at activity weeks during the Easter holidays organised by Leading Link, in areas covering Blyth up to Amble.
Lyn Horton, from Leading Link, said: “We are all delighted with the donations of eggs and the cash to buy them that we’ve received from individuals and businesses.
"Every penny will be converted into an egg that will put an Easter smile on someone’s face.”
Donations of eggs can be made at Leading Link, Ridge Terrace, Bedlington, or by contacting Tom Stewart on 07463 123438 or Lyn Horton on 07590 763613.