Scouts providing free hot food for Northumberland residents without power

Whittingham Memorial Institute.

The scout kitchen is being organised by the 1st Whittingham Baden Powell Scout Association and will be open from 6pm to 8pm tonight (Thursday) at Whittingham Memorial Institute.Deliveries can be made to those who cannot get out.

Local resident Victoria Molnar-Brown said: “For those reading this from afar, Whittingham and the surrounding area is still suffering after Storm Arwen hit us last Friday.

"Many properties are still without power and water, businesses destroyed, farms struggling, woodlands flattened.

"The majority of people are cut off from communications too, with mobile masts out of action and phone lines/internet down, so are unable to raise an alarm if they need help or know what help is being offered.

"The communities have been wonderful in looking after each other, with great support from Cllr Steven Bridgett, Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire & Rescue and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.”

